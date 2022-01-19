City plans on plowing remaining untouched Buffalo side streets overnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to a Buffalo spokesperson, most city side streets will be plowed, at least once, by Wednesday morning. That is close to 48-hours after the snow stopped falling. More than a foot of snow fell on Buffalo on Sunday night, and Monday.

“Crews will continue on Wednesday to address dead ends and additional cleanup and widening of residential streets where possible based on alternate parking compliance,” said the spokesperson in a statement.

Sal Aurilio was busy shoveling on Tuesday.

“It's been more than 24 hours. Somebody should have been down here, at least once,” said Aurilio about the plows not coming down his father’s street.

“My big concern is dad is 91. And if an emergency vehicle needed to come for my dad, I'm concerned,” said Aurilio about his father’s North Park Avenue.

A concern for Sal, but an understandable fact for his father.

“The snow comes all at once, and naturally it takes time to clean all the streets. They can't do all that in one hour because it's the whole city,” said Augustino Aurilio.