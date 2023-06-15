City of Tonawanda prepares for first Juneteenth event on Friday

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Friday the City of Tonawanda will host its first Juneteenth event, to celebrate 158 years since the emancipation of slavery in the United States.

The city and its mayor, John White were criticized last year for not recognizing the federal holiday.

Last year White told 7 News, "We need to do a better job educating people moving forward, and I will put this in as my first thing for the 2023 contract in negotiation moving forward."

White organized Friday's event, which he says will be educational. It starts at 3 p.m. at the Canal Street Pavilion just off Young Street.

"I just know we need it," said White. "I'm hearing we'll get a great crowd. This will be educational, then next year I want to do festive with food, dancing, and music."

According to the United State Census Bureau, only .5% of the City of Tonawanda's population is black. This is why White is emphasizing educating more people on what Juneteenth is about.

White said he worked with church leaders in Buffalo to organize the event. Pastor Dwayne Jones of Buffalo's Mt. Aaron Missionary Baptist Church will be the event's guest speaker.