City of Tonawanda police searching for suspects involved in gift card scam

City of Tonawanda Police Department
Posted at 2:35 PM, Jan 07, 2022
CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — City of Tonawanda police are searching for three suspects involved in an alleged gift card scam.

According to police, the three suspects allegedly scammed clerks at the dollar store at 100 Niagara Street out of hundreds of dollars worth of gift cards. Police said the group would have the clerk "load" the card with a dollar amount and then confuse the clerk and not pay for the amount loaded.

Police said the incident happened over the weekend and ask anyone with information to call detectives at (716) 692-2103.

