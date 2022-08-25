Watch Now
City of Tonawanda police searching for missing vulnerable adult

Posted at 4:05 PM, Aug 25, 2022
CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — City of Tonawanda police are searching for a missing vulnerable adult.

According to the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse, 56-year-old David Rasmussen is a missing vulnerable adult living with severe post-traumatic stress disorder. He is believed to have an altered mental state and may be in need of medical attention.

Rasmussen was last seen wearing a brown short sleeve shirt, khaki shorts, a light-colored ball cap and a camouflage backpack. He may travel to Fort Erie, Ontario, Canada.

He is described as 5'7" tall and 160 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

