CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — City of Tonawanda police are attempting to locate a missing teen.

According to police 13-year-old Lily Dussault was last seen on Monday evening and is described as a white female, 5'6'' tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

Any information is asked to contact the City of Tonawanda Police Department at (716) 692-2121 ext. 0.