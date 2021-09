CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — City of Tonawanda police are attempting to locate missing a 15-year-old.

Police say Natasha Rees was last seen on September 12 around 6:00 p.m.

Rees is described as a white female 5'4" tall and 100 pounds with brown hair that has blond streaks. Police say Rees may be riding a black and purple bicycle.

Contact the City of Tonawanda police with any information at (716) 692-2121.