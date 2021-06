CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — City of Tonawanda Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenage girl.

Police say Angelia Maracle, 16 yrs old, was last seen on Friday, June 4th, when she was leaving her home after school. Investigators say she may have been in the Schenck/Bryant area of North Tonawanda at some point as well.

Angelia is described as 5’4”, 125 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen her please contact City of Tonawanda Police at 716-692-2121.