City of Tonawanda man faces 205 years to life in prison for killing man and shooting at police officers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that a jury has found 31-year-old Matthew R. Gerwitz of the City of Tonawanda guilty of:



One count of second-degree murder

Six counts of first-degree attempted murder

Two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

The district attorney's office said on May 26, 2020, Gerwitz intentionally shot 32-year-old Joseph Marasco in the torso with an illegal handgun while Marasco was on the corner of Morgan Street and Clinton Street in the City of Tonawanda. Marasco was taken by ambulance to ECMC where he later died. He was not known to Gerwitz.

Gerwitz drove away after the shooting and returned to Morgan Street apartment about two hours later as City of Tonawanda Police investigated the crime scene down the street. The district attorney's office said while inside he intentionally fired multiple shots from an illegal rifle at four police officers who were outside of the apartment. A detective who was wearing a bulletproof vest was shot multiple times and transported to ECMC where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The other three officers were not injured.

According to the district attorney's office, Gerwitz then attempted to flee in a vehicle and exchanged gunfire with two police officers during their pursuit. He was apprehended in the area of Morgan and Kohler Streets after police rammed his car with their patrol vehicles. A lieutenant suffered a sprained wrist and a back injury as a result of the collision.

Three additional illegal handguns were found inside of Gerwitz's home during the investigation.

Gerwitz is scheduled to be sentenced on November 14. If sentenced consecutively, he faces a maximum possible sentence of up to 205 years to life in prison. He continues to be held without bail.