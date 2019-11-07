Menu

City of Tonawanda man charged with spiking food and coffee of family members with laxatives

Posted: 8:44 AM, Nov 07, 2019
Updated: 2019-11-07 11:20:31-05
CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police in the City of Tonawanda say a man has been charged with three felonies and three misdemeanors after they say he spiked coffee and food of his family members with laxatives and Epsom salts.

Authorities say 34-year-old Andrew Ditch spiked the food and put laxatives in the coffee machine of his family members, last month.

Ditch is charged with the following:

  • 2 counts of attempted assault (E Felony)
  • Aggravated criminal contempt/ violation of order of protection (D felony)
  • 2 counts of Criminal Tampering 3rd
  • Disobeying an order of protection

According to police, family members were complaining about nausea along with abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Ditch's bail is set at $5,000 and is expected back in court on Friday.

