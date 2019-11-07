CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police in the City of Tonawanda say a man has been charged with three felonies and three misdemeanors after they say he spiked coffee and food of his family members with laxatives and Epsom salts.

Authorities say 34-year-old Andrew Ditch spiked the food and put laxatives in the coffee machine of his family members, last month.

Ditch is charged with the following:

2 counts of attempted assault (E Felony)

Aggravated criminal contempt/ violation of order of protection (D felony)

2 counts of Criminal Tampering 3rd

Disobeying an order of protection

According to police, family members were complaining about nausea along with abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Ditch's bail is set at $5,000 and is expected back in court on Friday.