NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of North Tonawanda has repaired a broken water main and is no longer asking residents in the area to avoid major water usage.

The break happened around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday when construction crews accidentally hit the main along River Road.

Residents in the area were being asked not to use their water for things like filling pools, washing cars and watering lawns.

Mayor Art Pappas announced Wednesday morning the break was repaired.