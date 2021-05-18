City of North Tonawanda asks residents to avoid major water usage due to water main break

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of North Tonawanda is asking residents to avoid any major water usage as crews work to repair a broken water main.

The mayor's office tells 7 Eyewitness News the break happened around 10:00 Tuesday morning when construction crews accidentally hit the main along River Road.

Until the situation is resolved, residents in the area are being asked not to use their water for things like filling pools, washing cars and watering lawns.

It's unclear how long it will take to fix.