City of Niagara Falls issues around 3,000 letters to property owners delinquent on paying taxes

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Niagara Falls announced it has issued around 3,000 letters to property owners who are delinquent in paying their taxes.

According to the city, it estimates that millions of dollars in property taxes are owed, and those who do not pay in full by June 30, 2026, will see their properties enter foreclosure.

“The amount of outstanding property taxes is almost one-third of our total 2026 fiscal year budget so even recouping a portion of the outstanding amount due to the City would have a significant and positive impact on our budget outlook. This is a matter that is not unique to Niagara Falls as cities across the region and the state face the same dilemma of property owners who are not making property tax payments leaving municipalities with no choice but to foreclose on properties.” - Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino

The city said the letters were issued by its Billing and Collections Department and require that property owners send payment for all city taxes owed since 2023, as well as unpaid prior years. In addition, the letter requires property owners to pay all outstanding school taxes for 2024 and 2025 and unpaid prior years.

“There is no further grace period and, if payments are not made by June 30th, the properties will be foreclosed. The City will then auction those properties through a competitive bidding process.” - Mayor Restaino

The city said that for more information, you can contact the Billing and Collections Department at 716-286-4350.