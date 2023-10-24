City of Lockport unveils first new ambulance in fleet since resuming operations in February

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Lockport unveiled its first new ambulance Tuesday evening since announcing it would resume municipal ambulance service operations in February.

The Lockport Fire Department said in a release the Lockport Common Council approved the $172,570 purchase in September, making the new vehicle the fourth in the city's ambulance fleet.

City officials said the fire department will operate three of its four ambulances at any given time at the "paramedic" level with a fourth vehicle kept in reserve.

The new ambulance is being designated "Medic 62." It has graphics on it that were created by D & T Graphics in Lockport that will match the city's new pumping and ladder trucks when those vehicles are delivered in the summer of 2024 and spring of 2025.