City of Lackawanna opens new youth soccer mini-pitch facility at Victory Playground

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Lackawanna has opened a new youth soccer mini-pitch facility at Victory Playground on South Park Avenue.

The result of a partnership between the U.S. Soccer Foundation and The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation, the mini-pitch facility is part of the "United for Girls" initiative which is aimed at increasing opportunities for girls and young women to benefit from soccer.

The Independent Health Foundation will work in partnership with the Lackawanna Recreation Department to program the new space with soccer opportunities, according to a release.