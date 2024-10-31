City of Lackawanna breaks ground for multi-phased $18.5 million City Hall project

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Wednesday, the City of Lackawanna held a groundbreaking ceremony for its multi-phased $18.5 million City Hall project on South Park Avenue.

This is a three-phased project:



Construction of the new City Hall

Demolition of City Hall extension

Restoration of the facade/entryway of the original City Hall

Below you can find more details provided by the city:

Construction - New City Hall – at 2838 South Park Avenue, the site of a former Knights of Columbus Hall purchased by Lackawanna in 2018. The old hall will be adaptively incorporated into construction of a new 20,000 square foot facility that will house city administration, city clerk and city council staff and functions.

Demolition - City Hall Extension – at 714 Ridge Road. The functionally obsolete and deteriorating extension, built in front of the original Lackawanna City Hall in the late 1960’s, is often called the ‘orange crate on stilts’ due to its pillar-style design and color scheme.

Restoration of Façade / Entryway - Original City Hall – this building, which opened in 1909 when the city of Lackawanna was incorporated by action of the New York State Legislature, will continue as a municipal building housing the Lackawanna Police Department and City Court.

Construction of the new City Hall is expected to take 18 months and the demolition and restoration phases of the project will be scheduled once staff are relocated to the new building.