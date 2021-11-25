BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A family tradition each holiday season.

“Since I was alive really, I’ve been helping with the ministry and serve the community,” Nathaniel Johns from the Buffalo Dream Center said.

Pastor Eric Johns from the Buffalo Dream Center and his family spend the holiday season helping others.

“It’s not something I do but it’s become a part of who I am,” Pastor Johns said.

For more than twenty years, Pastor Johns has spent a week, each year, living with the homeless.

“I want people to just see the need is there and we can make a difference,” Pastor Johns said.

And each year, he also feeds thousands of families for the holidays.

“The smiles on their faces, the hugs they give us, we couldn’t trade that for anything,” Pastor Johns said.

Paster Johns said last year he had 1,000 volunteers help wrap gifts and bag food throughout December, he said if you’re interested in helping you can go to their website and if you’re in need, you can also find out how to get help right there on that site.

But that’s not all the giving that was done this year. And Sister Mary Johnice from the Response to Love Center said the holiday season couldn’t have come soon enough.

City of Good Neighbors living up to its name on Thanksgiving day, Response to Love Center serves meals for those in need

“No one should go hungry, no one should be alone in their homes during the holidays,” Sister Johnice said.

On Thursday many stopped by the response to love center for a warm meal including turkey, corn, dessert and more.

“Everything has even donated, and it goes to show me it’s not about me, it’s not about us, it’s about the whole community,” Sister Johnice said.

Sister Johnice said COVID-19 has created a greater need and said it was especially important to make sure people knew where they could go to get food this year.

“There’s a greater need, not only because people want food, but they want community,” Sister Johnice said.

The Response to Love Center does not only serve the community on Thanksgiving, but many also stop by daily for warm meals. Sister Johnice said their doors are open for everyone.