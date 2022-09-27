Watch Now
City of Good Neighbors helps with storm recovery efforts

Rogelio V. Solis/AP
Salvation Army members carry cases of water to a waiting vehicle in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. The organization and a local Walmart store established a mid-morning distribution site to assist water needy residents. The recent flood worsened Jackson's longstanding water system problems and the state Health Department has had Mississippi's capital city under a boil-water notice since late July. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Posted at 4:01 AM, Sep 27, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Urban Redemption Foundation (T.U.R.F.) is launching 'Operation H20 Jackson' to help bring relief to the citizens of Jackson, M.S. who are without water.

The operation hopes to send a minimum of five tractor trailer loads of water to aide the citizens of Jackson. 10 T.U.R.F. volunteers will assist with water distribution throughout the community.

Jackson's water systems broke down after severe flooding and strong rain in August. The storms have left 144,000 people without water.

The Urban Redemption Foundation is raising money to send at least 5 tractors of water to Jackson, M.S.

You can donate to Operation H20 Jackson here.

