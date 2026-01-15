City of Dunkirk School teacher facing endangering the welfare of a child charge

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A City of Dunkirk School teacher has been charged following an investigation into allegations, according to the City of Dunkirk Police.

Police say they were made aware of these allegations against a teacher at the school, and an investigation was opened. As a result, officers arrested the teacher, 29-year-old Alexander D. Phillips of Orchard Park, and charged him with endangering the welfare of a child.

The Dunkirk City School District released this statement Wednesday:

"The Dunkirk City School District has been notified that one of its employees was recently arrested by the Dunkirk Police Department and charged with child endangerment. The safety and well-being of all members of the school community are among the District's top priorities.



From the onset of these allegations, the District has worked closely with the Dunkirk Police Department and our School Resource Office regarding this matter and will continue to cooperate fully throughout this process. The employee has been on administrative leave since the District became aware of this issue several months ago, and the matter is being addressed internally as a personal matter



As this is a personal matter, the District will not be issuing further statements at this time."

- Dunkirk City School District

Phillips will appear back in court in the future.