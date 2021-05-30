City of Buffalo's 'Love Your Block' mini-grant application deadline extended to June 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced on Sunday that the city's 'Love Your Block' mini-grant application deadline has been extended to June 4 at 3 p.m.

The program awards grants up to $1,500 to community groups, block clubs, and small, locally-owned businesses for projects that are aimed at transforming or beautifying a public space.

“As we continue to build a diverse, equitable and inclusive City of opportunity, I continue to support programs that leverage community engagement and volunteerism to further improve and beautify our diverse neighborhoods,” Mayor Brown said. “This successful program provides a great opportunity for our residents to make a hands-on difference in their communities and I encourage groups and small businesses to apply. I want to thank the Division of Citizen Services for spearheading a program driven by a grassroots, community-led, effort to improve Buffalo’s neighborhoods.“

The city prefers applications from groups in the following neighborhoods



Broadway-Fillmore

Kensington-Bailey

Masten Park

Riverside

Upper and Lower West Side

“The Love Your Block program works to connect residents to City and community services, empowering our block club community and organizations to lead revitalization projects that they want to see in their area," said Director Oswaldo Mestre. “This community-wide effort aims to eliminate blight and provides measurable visual and physical improvements in our local neighborhoods. Love Your Block is working to reach long-term goals like the increased quality of life, safer neighborhoods, increased social cohesion, and ultimately a stronger Buffalo community, one block at a time.”

Proposed projects will fall under these four categories



Vacant Lot Activation: Community garden/greenhouse, playground, public art installation, and recreational space

Community Space Revitalization: Repairs or modifications to community facilities (schools, community centers, park shelters, senior centers, etc.), graffiti removal and/or replacement of graffiti with a mural, planting trees and/or landscaping community facilities

Accessibility Improvements: Implementing creative lighting, replacing broken or worn out litter bins, creating/managing a “tool library” where neighborhood groups can borrow & return tools for cleanup projects

Streetscape Improvements: Community volunteer-led beautification on the business strips in the five identified target areas. This includes landscaping, art installments, pedestrian spaces, lighting improvements, and public safety

You can find more information by clicking here, or sending an email to loveyourblock@city-buffalo.com or potential applicants can call the Division of Citizen Services at (716) 851-5515.