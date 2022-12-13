City of Buffalo working to correct a compliance problem of no Americans with Disabilities Act coordinator

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo is now working to correct a compliance problem it has with a Federal law. Right now the city government does not have an Amercians with Disabilities Act Advocate.

"Us with disabilities we are a minority. But we are the only minority in the world that anyone can enter into at any point in your life," disabilities advocate from a recent Civil Service Committee meeting said.

People like Buffalo's Independent Living Center Policy Chief Todd Vaarwerk, born with Cerebral Palsy, are calling for a stronger voice in city hall.

"Disability is a unique experience," he said. "This position that the city is creating brings back the concept that disabled people sometimes need advocates in government."

Federal Law States under title two of the Americans with Disabilities Act or ADA local governments must have an appointed ADA coordinator. At the moment Buffalo doesn't. It's an issue first reported by WBFO.

"We should have done this a while back. It shouldn't have taken this long," Vaarwerk said. "We recognize the fact that it did now we're trying and we're looking forward but we always want to make sure this never happens again."

Disability rights advocate BJ Stasio said it's important for everyone to feel seen and heard.

"I just want to be a part of the neighborhood because it's better to be visible than invisible," Stasio said.

He added that some places around town are very hard to navigate for people living with disabilities,

and that doesn't feel like inclusion.

"I like to see more access and for us to have a voice in city hall," he shared.

At a recent Civil Service Committee Meeting, Council Member Mitch Nowakowski laid out what the new ADA position will look like.

"That position's primary function is compliance work to adhere to federal law of the Americans with disabilities act and the rehabilitation act of 1973," Nowakowski said.

Advocates in the meeting said it's vital for the council to walk in their shoes.

"It's important for us to remember that we are the city of good neighbors and we need to start acting like it for everyone," Stasio said.