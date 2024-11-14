City of Buffalo winter parking rules go into place on December 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo announced its winter parking rules will go into place effective at 1:30 a.m. December 2.

The winter parking rules normally go into place on November 15 but were delayed due to unseasonably warm weather conditions.

The winter parking rules will remain in place until April 1, 2025.

For Buffalo residents, this means:



Overnight parking on Bus Routes is prohibited between the hours of 1:30 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Daytime parking is no longer permissible on side streets with seasonal alternate parking rules.

"As November gives way to December, we’re preparing for the transition to winter weather here in the City of Buffalo. I want to thank the public for their cooperation in adhering to winter parking rules, which are vital to ensuring safe and accessible streets for everyone. Safety remains a top priority, and our teams are ready to keep our city moving throughout the season." - Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon

