City of Buffalo will open 6 public pools this summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mayor Sean Ryan announced that the City of Buffalo will open six public pools this summer.

The city said the pools will open beginning on July 1 and will operate through September 7. The outdoor pools (Centennial, JFK, Kensington, Masten, and Riverside) will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. five days per week, including one weekend day each. The indoor pool, Connors, Kait, Harrity Memorial Pool at Cazenovia Park, will be open Monday through Friday.

According to the city, five pools are scheduled to be open every weekday, with three pools open on Saturdays and two pools open on Sundays.

All 10 splash pads will operate seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., through the summer season (weather dependent).

“Our goal was simple: open as many pools as possible and make them destinations for families throughout the summer. We’re not just opening pools. We’re creating safe, welcoming spaces where residents can swim, learn, exercise, and spend time together in their neighborhoods.” - Mayor Ryan

The city also has a new partnership with the City Swim Project to provide free swim lessons to 300 Buffalo children ages 4 to 14 this summer, with classes at the JFK, Kensington, Masten, and Riverside pools, which is being funded through a $50,000 New York State grant.

“Every child deserves the opportunity to learn how to swim, regardless of their family’s income or background. That's why I was proud to secure $50,000 in state funding to support this partnership between the City of Buffalo and the City Swim Project. These free swim lessons will help hundreds of Buffalo children build confidence, develop a lifelong skill, and stay safe around the water. I want to thank Mayor Sean Ryan and all of our community partners for working together to expand access to recreation and create more opportunities for Buffalo families this summer.” - Assemblymember Jon D. Rivera

The city said it will also block out time for passive programming at every public pool throughout the summer season.

"Under this initiative, time and space in the pool will be reserved for self-directed activities including lap swim, senior swim, family swim, teen swim, and 'Me and My Grown Up' sessions designed for young children and their caregivers," a release says.

You can find more information here.