City of Buffalo unveils multi-million dollar park plan

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Next time you go to a park in the City of Buffalo, you may notice some changes underway. For the first time in thirty years the city has a new master plan for parks.

"Now is the time to build on our nationally recognized park system by enhancing the year-round experience,” Mayor Byron Brown said.

Mayor Brown said improving city parks is essential; he said the Ralph C. Wilson Centennial Park renovations were just the beginning of a larger project.

According to the City of Buffalo, 90% of residents live within a ten-minute walk from a park and a majority said they use a park frequently.

“The pandemic demonstrated for us how critical parks are to our quality of life,” Mayor Brown said.

The city will use $43 million of American Rescue Plan funds to improve and build parks. $23 million will go to Johnnie B Wiley Park and Masten Park.

"This historical investment on Buffalo's east side will ensure that these facilities can serve the recreational needs of Buffalo's children and their families,” Mayor Brown said.

The city has three goals to improve parks for you: connect parks to people, improve the physical condition of parks and strengthen resources.

"Not just sustain our parks, but enhance our parks,” Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen said. "These parks should be here for our grandchildren, our great grandchildren and beyond because of the investment that is being made today."

The city said they are already working on at least half of their planned projects with improvements and upgrades being made over the next 10 years.