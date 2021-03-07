City of Buffalo unveils John Lewis mural design on Fillmore Avenue on Bloody Sunday anniversary

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Sunday, the City of Buffalo unveiled the design of a new mural honoring the legacy of late Congressman John Lewis on Fillmore Avenue on the 56th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

The mural commemorates Lewis' involvement in the Civil Rights movement, and adds to the public art scene in the City of Buffalo.

“Civil rights are human rights. Congressman Lewis made us understand that. Leading by example, and with like-minded allies, he created an awakening in our country about the importance of these rights and how we must fiercely protect them. In his memoir, “Walking with the Wind,” he makes clear how transformational his visit to Buffalo was in his understanding of segregation in the south, and how he had to take action to eradicate it. I hope this mural stands as a monument not just to Congressman Lewis’ life and accomplishments, but speaks to that quiet power within all of us to lead and find meaningful ways to be the voice for change in our communities,” said Fillmore District Council Member Mitch Nowakowski.

“John Lewis was the Conscience of the Congress and a towering figure in American History. I am proud to join with Councilmember Nowakowski to fund this project. This mural will honor Congressman Lewis’ legacy and serve as a reminder that we all have a duty to fight for justice and cause a little 'good trouble' in our own community,” said Erie County Legislator Howard Johnson.

"Congressman John Lewis led a path that changed the nation. He was a civil rights champion, dedicated public servant and a true voice of the people. I am honored to have known him as a colleague and a friend. In his book and in our conversations, he recalled the time he spent as a child in Buffalo fondly and at a young age recognized this region's potential to be an outlier in demanding a more just and equal community. This mural will be a reminder not only of his service, but of his call for each one of us to 'stand up, speak up and speak out.’” said U.S. Congressman Brian Higgins.

The mural will be approximately 25 feet high and 33.5 feet wide for a total of 837 square feet at 664 Fillmore Avenue.

The mural's rendering was designed by artist Edreys Wajed of Eat Off Art in Buffalo.

Wajed also created “Freedom Wall” on East Ferry Street in 2017.