City of Buffalo to open five city pools for the summer on July 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo announced five city pools will open for the summer on July 1.

The city has struggled with a shortage of lifeguards and has been actively recruiting and training so that more pools could be opened.

Last year was the first year since 2019 that three outdoor pools were open in the city. Now this year, residents will be able to enjoy five outdoor pools.

“We are very excited that more pools are opening, thanks to City youth who trained to be City lifeguards this season. I want to thank our returning and new lifeguard staff for stepping up, as well as the Division of Parks and Recreation and the Police Athletic League of Buffalo, for its commitment to our robust lifeguard recruitment and training program. This is an excellent opportunity for our youth to make money as a lifeguard, while ensuring children and their families have a safe place to cool off and swim.” - Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown

The following pools will open for the season on July 1:



Centennial Outdoor Pool

Houghton Outdoor Pool

JFK Outdoor Pool

Kensington Outdoor Pool

Riverside Outdoor Pool

The city said its two indoor pools, Cazenovia-Connors, Kait, Harrity Memorial Pool and Lovejoy Pool, are open for free and lap swimming Monday through Friday, as posted, year-round.

Currently, the 10 city splash pads are open daily from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting. Officials said when the Buffalo Public School year ends on June 25th, the splash pads will be open every day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Labor Day.

City splash pads are at the following locations:

