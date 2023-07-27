City of Buffalo to open cooling centers on Friday to help residents escape the heat

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo announced it will open cooling centers on Friday to help residents escape the heat with temperatures forecast to be near or above 90 degrees.

“We are about to experience another round of hot and humid weather conditions. With the forecasted temperature hovering around 90 degrees on Friday, these conditions can be challenging for our senior citizens and children. It’s important for all of our residents to take the necessary precautions to stay cool and hydrated.” - Mayor Byron Brown

The following cooling centers will be open across the city:



Arlene Mychajliw Community Center , 82 Harrison St., 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Autumnwood Senior Center , 1800 Clinton St., 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Delavan Grider Community Center , 877 East Delavan Ave., 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

The Belle Center , 104 Maryland St., 6:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friends of the Elderly , 118 E. Utica St., 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

George K. Arthur Community Center , 3056 Genesee St., 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Gloria J. Parks Community Center , 3242 Main St., 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Hennepin Community Center , 24 Ludington, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Old First Ward Community Center , 62 Republic St., 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Richmond-Summer Senior Center , 337 Summer St., 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Schiller Park Senior Center , 2057 Genesee St., 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Seneca-Babcock Community Center , 1168 Seneca St., 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Tosh Collins Senior Center, 35 Cazenovia St., 9:00 am to 6:00 p.m.

Ctiy pools and splash pads will also be open.

City pool locations:

Centennial Pool

5 Porter Avenue

11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Open every day, except Saturday for cleaning

Kensington Pool

665 Kensington Avenue

11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Open every day, except Sunday for cleaning

Riverside Pool

2505 Niagara Street

11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Open every day, except Sunday for cleaning

Connors, Kait, Harrity Memorial Pool (indoors)

626 Abbott Road

Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Lovejoy Pool (indoors)

1171 E. Lovejoy Street

Tuesday and Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Splash pad locations:

