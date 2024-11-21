City of Buffalo to offer free parking in shopping districts on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon and the City of Buffalo Parking Department announced all street-metered parking spaces in shopping districts will be free on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.
The decision was made to encourage people to shop in Buffalo and help Buffalo’s small businesses get a jump start on the holiday shopping season.
You can find a map of the shopping districts below.
“Buffalo is home to so many amazing small businesses across our city. By relaxing parking enforcement on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, we want to encourage everyone to shop, dine, and explore locally while supporting our local entrepreneurs and visiting neighborhoods across the city.”
- Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon