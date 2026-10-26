City of Buffalo to host Buffalo Bills rally in Niagara Square

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo and Visit Buffalo are hosting a Buffalo Bills rally in Niagara Square on Thursday.

According to the city, the rally will "bring fans together in downtown Buffalo ahead of the Bills' home game against the Baltimore Ravens."

Fans can enjoy giveaways, food trucks, appearances by Billy Buffalo and BFLO Cheerleaders. Plus, music and a light show finale at the Statler.

It's all happening on Thursday, October 29, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. A rain date is set for Friday, October 30.

Mayor Sean Ryan released this statement:

"We want Niagara Square to be a place where people come together, spend time, and enjoy being in downtown Buffalo. Bringing Bills Mafia here for a night of music and celebration is a great way to put that vision into action. Thank you to Visit Buffalo and all our partners for helping bring the Square to life, and Go Bills!" Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan

Patrick Kaler, president and CEO of Visit Buffalo, released this statement: