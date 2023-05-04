City of Buffalo to hold information sessions ahead of real property reassessment project

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to the City of Buffalo, its Department of Assessment & Taxation has engaged the services of KLW Municipal, Inc. and Emminger, Newton, Pigeon, & Magyar to complete a reassessment of all 93,682 city properties.

The city said the reassessment project is expected to be completed for the 2025 Final Assessment Roll Year and changes will be used to calculate property tax bills beginning July 1, 2025.

Ahead of the reassessment project, the city announced it will hold information sessions in each common council district to discuss the project and what property owners can expect.

Below is the schedule for the information sessions:



Delaware – Tuesday, May 9, 2023 @ 5:30pm – North Buffalo Community Center, 203 Sanders St., 14216

North – Monday, May 15, 2023 @ 5:30pm – West Hertel Academy, 489 Hertel Ave., 14207

Lovejoy – Wednesday, May 17, 2023 @ 5:30pm – Autumnwood Senior Center, 1800 Clinton St., 14206

South – Tuesday, May 23, 2023 @ 5:30pm – Southside Elementary School, 430 Southside Pkwy, 14220

Niagara – Wednesday, May 24, 2023 @ 5:30pm – Richmond-Summer Recreation Center, 337 Summer St.,14222

Fillmore – Tuesday, May 30, 2023 @ 5:30pm – Theatre of Youth, 203 Allen St., 14201

Masten – Wednesday, May 31, 2023 @ 5:30pm – Delavan Grider Community Center, 877 E. Delavan Ave., 14215

University – Monday, June 5, 2023 @ 5:30pm – Kensington-Bailey Neighborhood Housing Services Center, 995 Kensington Ave., 14215

Ellicott – Tuesday, June 6, 2023 @ 5:30pm – Reach Academy Charter School, 115 Ash St., 14204

Further information will be on the city’s website next week. You can also contact 716-851-5733 or email at cobassessor@buffalony.gov for more information.