City of Buffalo to close Erie Basin Marina, Tifft and Bird Island Piers due to high winds

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo announced Erie Basin Marina, Tifft Pier and Bird Island Pier will close at 2 p.m. on Monday due to high winds expected to impact the region.

A high wind warning is in place until 6 a.m. Tuesday for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, and Chautauqua Counties. Winds will gust 50 to 70 mph.

A wind advisory is in place until 6 a.m. Tuesday for Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties for winds gusting near 50 miles per hour.

There is also a winter weather advisory for all of WNY from 7 p.m. Monday through 9 a.m. Tuesday. As the strong winds and several inches of snow will make for difficult travel.

The city said it has issued a BUFFALERT notification warning residents of a high wind warning and residents are encouraged to bring loose items indoors and prepare for potential power outages. You can sign up for BUFFALERT notifications by texting your ZIP code to 38276.

