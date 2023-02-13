Watch Now
City of Buffalo temporarily suspends winter parking regulations on bus routes

Posted at 4:46 PM, Feb 13, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo announced it is temporarily suspending its winter parking regulations on bus routes due to favorable weather.

The suspension begins Tuesday and continues through February 28.

“Due to the favorable weather, the overnight winter parking regulations on bus routes will be suspended in the City of Buffalo, effective Tuesday, February 14th. However, should a significant snow event be forecasted for our area, the regulations will be re-instated.”
- Mayor Byron Brown

The city said it will monitor the weather forecast and adjust parking regulations as needed.

