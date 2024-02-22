City of Buffalo suspends winter parking regulations on bus routes until further notice

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo announced it is suspending winter parking regulations on bus routes until further notice due to unseasonably warm February weather.

The suspension is effective starting at 1:30 a.m. on Friday. The city said winter parking regulations on bus routes are normally active from November 15 through April 1.

This does not affect alternate street parking rules at this time, only parking on bus routes. Alternate parking rules remain in effect.