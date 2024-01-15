City of Buffalo suspends alternate side parking in South Buffalo and Kaisertown

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo announced it is suspending alternate side parking in South Buffalo and Kaisertown until further notice.

The city said this is due to the winter storm and asked residents in these areas to keep their vehicles in place.

"Due to conditions resulting from the weekend’s snow storm, today’s alternate parking switchover has been suspended in South Buffalo and Kaisertown, per the map below, until further notice. We are asking every resident in the area below to keep your vehicle in place."