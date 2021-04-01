City of Buffalo submits final police reform resolution and report to governor, budget director

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo's Commission on Police Reform has sent its final resolution and report to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Division of the Budget.

On Monday, the city updated its proposed police reform plan, drawing complaints from some Buffalo City Council members who said the timing of the update did not allow enough time for members of the council to discuss the changes.

The reform plan includes the following



Examining current police practices and recommending additional policies for implementation by the Buffalo Police Department. This review included a focus on the training of new police officers, additional training for veteran police officers and an analysis of policies that complement the work of the Buffalo Reform Agenda and other City of Buffalo police reform initiatives.



Developing recommendations to enable police to better fulfill their responsibilities to protect the safety of the public and meet the needs of City of Buffalo residents, businesses and visitors with respect and professionalism.

Continuing social reconstruction dialogue with the goal of developing and recommending additional policies and actions that the City of Buffalo and other public and private institutions can take to improve the lives of City residents by reducing economic and social inequality in the Black community and other communities of color.

You can read the full 82-page resolution and report by clicking here.