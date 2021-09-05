City of Buffalo splash pads to stay open through September 19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo says splash pads in the city will stay open for an extra two weeks.

City officials said on Friday that splash pads will stay open through September 19 due to warm weather.

The following splash pads will stay open through September 19



Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park - foot of Porter Ave.

Allison Park - Reese St., adjacent to Asarese Matters Center

Masten Park - Best St., adjacent to Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion

MLK Jr. Park Basin - Best St. and Fillmore Ave.

Lanigan Park - South Park Ave., west of Louisiana St.

Lincoln Park - foot of Quincy St.

Cazenovia Park - behind the park casino

Houghton Park - foot of Spahn St.

Schiller Park - Sprenger St. side of park

Roosevelt Park - foot of Roosevelt Ave

Starting on September 7, splash pads will be open from 2 to 7 p.m. during weekdays and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. during weekends.