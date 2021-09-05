Watch
City of Buffalo splash pads to stay open through September 19

Posted at 8:24 AM, Sep 05, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo says splash pads in the city will stay open for an extra two weeks.

City officials said on Friday that splash pads will stay open through September 19 due to warm weather.

The following splash pads will stay open through September 19

  • Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park - foot of Porter Ave.
  • Allison Park - Reese St., adjacent to Asarese Matters Center
  • Masten Park - Best St., adjacent to Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion
  • MLK Jr. Park Basin - Best St. and Fillmore Ave.
  • Lanigan Park - South Park Ave., west of Louisiana St.
  • Lincoln Park - foot of Quincy St.
  • Cazenovia Park - behind the park casino
  • Houghton Park - foot of Spahn St.
  • Schiller Park - Sprenger St. side of park
  • Roosevelt Park - foot of Roosevelt Ave

Starting on September 7, splash pads will be open from 2 to 7 p.m. during weekdays and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. during weekends.

