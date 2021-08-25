City of Buffalo splash pads to remain open extra hour Wednesday due to heat advisory

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Splash pads will be open an extra hour in the City of Buffalo Wednesday.

With temperatures expected to be near 90 degrees and a heat advisory in place, officials say the 10 splash pads across the city will be open from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. to offer an extra hour to cool down. The splash pads normally close at 7:00 p.m.

Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park - foot of Porter Ave.

Allison Park - Reese St., adjacent to Asarese Matters Center

Masten Park - Best St., adjacent to Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion

MLK Jr. Park Basin - Best St. and Fillmore Ave.

Lanigan Park - South Park Ave., west of Louisiana St.

Lincoln Park - foot of Quincy St.

Cazenovia Park - behind the park casino

Houghton Park - foot of Spahn St.

Schiller Park - Sprenger St. side of park

Roosevelt Park - foot of Roosevelt Ave