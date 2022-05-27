City of Buffalo splash pads to open for the season Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo announced that 10 of the 11 splash pads in the city will open for the season Sunday.

Through June 23 the splash pads will be open during the week from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m and from 11 a.m to 7 p.m. on weekends and holidays, weather permitting.

After June 23 they will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day through Labor Day, weather permitting.

The Kensington Park splash pad was closed last summer for repairs and will reopen for the 2022 season. The Allison Park splash pad, on Reese Street, is undergoing repairs and is expected to open in early June.

The 10 splash pads opening Sunday include:

Cazenovia Park - behind the park casino

Houghton Park - foot of Spahn St.

Kensington Park – Kensington Ave. at Grider St.

Lanigan Park - South Park Ave., west of Louisiana St.

Lincoln Park - foot of Quincy St.

Masten Park - Best St., adjacent to Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion

MLK Jr. Park Basin - Best St. and Fillmore Ave.

Ralph C. Wilson Park - foot of Porter Ave.

Roosevelt Park - foot of Roosevelt Ave.

Schiller Park - Sprenger St. side of park

You can find more information here.