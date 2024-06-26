City of Buffalo splash pads now open summer hours through Labor Day weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo announced splash pads are now open summer hours through Labor Day weekend.
The following splash pads will be open daily from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m., weather permitting:
- Ralph Wilson Park - foot of Porter Ave.
- Allison Park - Reese St., adjacent to Asarese-Matters Community Center
- MLK Jr. Park Basin - Best St. and Fillmore Ave.
- Lanigan Park - South Park Ave., west of Louisiana St.
- Lincoln Park - foot of Quincy St.
- Cazenovia Park - behind the park casino
- Houghton Park - foot of Spahn St.
- Schiller Park - Sprenger St. side of park
- Roosevelt Park - foot of Roosevelt Ave.
- Kensington Pool and Splash Pad - 665 Kensington Ave
“Our splash pads are a free, fun and cool destination for our residents, including our children, giving them a safe, fun area to play, while getting them outdoors to exercise, make friends and experience our community.”
- Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown
The city previously announced five city pools will open for the summer on July 1.
- Centennial Outdoor Pool
- Houghton Outdoor Pool
- JFK Outdoor Pool
- Kensington Outdoor Pool
- Riverside Outdoor Pool