City of Buffalo seeks public input on plans to revamp Mohawk Parking Ramp

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo has narrowed down its plans to revamp a decades-old parking ramp downtown and transform it into a mixed-use hub; they now need your help in choosing the design.

As of May, six developers submitted designs to redevelop the Mohawk Parking Ramp, located at Mohawk and Washington Streets.

Since then, the city's Mohawk Ramp Selection Committee has identified three proposals — from BFC Partners/CB Emmanuel Realty, Douglas Development and SAA-EVI/ McGuire Development — it feels would best suit the downtown area.

The Mayor's Office of Strategic Planning is seeking public input on the three proposals.

You can submit your comments here.