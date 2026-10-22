City of Buffalo releases 2026-2027 Winter Snow Plan

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo has released its 2026-2027 Winter Snow Plan, including $2.7 million for contracted snow removal, five smaller tractors and upgraded snowplow tracking.

"Buffalo residents deserve reliable service on their streets, and being better prepared for winter is a big part of fixing the basics," Mayor Sean Ryan said. "We are putting more resources behind snow removal and investing in equipment tailored to our city’s needs. We are also giving our crews the tools and resources they need to work more efficiently. These are practical improvements to help people get where they need to go and keep our neighborhoods accessible when winter weather arrives."

The plan also calls for at least one plow pass on every residential street within 24 hours of snowfall. Crews would first focus on major roads, emergency access routes and bus routes before turning to neighborhoods.

During winter weather, residents are encouraged to follow posted parking restrictions, monitor announcements and sign up for BUFFALERT online here.

A link to the full 2026-2027 City of Buffalo Winter Snow Plan can be found here.