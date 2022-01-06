City of Buffalo provides update on response to snow

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A City of Buffalo spokesperson provided an update on the response to snow in the city.

Crews have been out since 3 a.m. to prepare for the snow and continue to work to clear mains and secondaries.

Skyway was closed in both directions around 9:30 a.m. and Route 5 is closed from Ridge Road to Church Street according to NYSDOT.

Downtown area is experiencing visibility issues and white out conditions at times, officials ask motorists to take it slow and use caution.

Garbage pickup in the city may be impacted, if today is your scheduled garbage day officials ask you to leave your totes out.

A daily snow record has been broken with 9.8 inches so far. The old record was 7.3 in 1974.

Record broken and more to come as lake effect band remains stationary. Track it here>>>https://t.co/zfJIlkpJ9w @WKBW pic.twitter.com/Ay6fv2i97x — Autumn Lewandowski (@AutumnsWeather) January 6, 2022

You can find snow totals as of 10 a.m. below.