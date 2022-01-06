Watch
City of Buffalo provides update on response to snow

WKBW
Posted at 11:21 AM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 11:21:12-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A City of Buffalo spokesperson provided an update on the response to snow in the city.

  • Crews have been out since 3 a.m. to prepare for the snow and continue to work to clear mains and secondaries.
  • Skyway was closed in both directions around 9:30 a.m. and Route 5 is closed from Ridge Road to Church Street according to NYSDOT.
  • Downtown area is experiencing visibility issues and white out conditions at times, officials ask motorists to take it slow and use caution.
  • Garbage pickup in the city may be impacted, if today is your scheduled garbage day officials ask you to leave your totes out.

A daily snow record has been broken with 9.8 inches so far. The old record was 7.3 in 1974.

You can find snow totals as of 10 a.m. below.

