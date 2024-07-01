City of Buffalo opens outdoor pools for the summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo has opened its outdoor pools for the summer.

As of July 1, four city pools are open. On July 8, a fifth city pool will open.

Below are the pools that are now open:



Centennial Outdoor Pool — open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day except for Saturday for cleaning.

JFK Outdoor Pool — open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day except for Saturday for cleaning.

Kensington Outdoor Pool — open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day except for Sunday for cleaning.

Riverside Outdoor Pool — open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day except for Sunday for cleaning.

On July 8, Houghton Outdoor Pool will open. It is currently closed due to an unexpected repair. When it is open, it will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day except for Saturday for cleaning.

The city said the indoor pools — Cazenovia- Connors, Kait, Harrity Memorial Pool and Lovejoy pools — will remain open for lap swimming Monday through Friday, as posted, year-round.

“We are very excited that we are able to open all available City pools this summer, thanks to City youth who trained to be City lifeguards this season. I want to thank our returning and new lifeguard staff for stepping up, as well as the Division of Parks and Recreation and the Police Athletic League of Buffalo, for its commitment to our robust lifeguard recruitment and training program. This is an excellent opportunity for our youth to make money as a lifeguard, while ensuring children and their families have a safe place to cool off and swim.” - Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown

City of Buffalo splash pads are now open summer hours through Labor Day weekend as well..

The following splash pads will be open daily from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m., weather permitting:

