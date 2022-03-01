City of Buffalo launches public surveys to help determine future use of park ring roads

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo has launched public surveys to help determine the future use of Delaware Park and South Park ring roads.

Since the introduction of COVID-19 restrictions in the spring of 2020, the ring roads at these two parks have been closed to vehicular traffic. This decision was made to meet the increasing need from park goers and the elevated levels of activity occurring in parks citywide by providing additional and expanded safe space for outdoor recreation. - Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown

The surveys are available online here and hard copies can be found and returned at the following locations:

Parkside Lodge in Delaware Park, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday

Tosh Collins Community Center in Cazenovia Park, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday

Division of Parks and Recreation office, room 505 City Hall, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday

The surveys will remain open and accepted through April 30, 2022 and officials have a tentative goal for a decision by Memorial Day.