City of Buffalo launches app to provide residents with information and updates

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has announced a partnership with the Simplicity App to launch a smartphone app to deliver information and updates to residents.

The app is described by officials as "city in your phone" and those who download it can expect to receive:

Crucial updates

City news

Information about municipal services

Emergency alerts

According to officials, the app is currently used by over 100 cities and other major cities will be launching the app in the near future.

“As we continue to leverage new technology for a more efficient government, we are pleased to partner with Simplicity to bring additional services to our residents”, said Mayor Brown. “Once known as 'the City of Light' for being the first American City to have widespread electricity, the City of Buffalo is proud of our long history of innovation. Present day, we do not just want to keep up with the times, but rather, continue to be a trailblazer in successfully utilizing the tools of the future. Our partnership with the Simplicity App will keep the City of Buffalo on the cutting edge of innovation and prove as a useful resource to our residents and visitors.” - Mayor Brown

You can click here to download the app.