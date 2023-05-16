City of Buffalo has a goal of opening outdoor pools this summer for first time since 2019

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Outdoor pools in the City of Buffalo have not been open since 2019 due to a lifeguard shortage, but that could change this summer.

According to a city spokesperson, the goal is to open between two and four outdoor pools (more if possible) and one indoor pool this summer. The city is currently processing applications for lifeguards and will have final numbers next week that will determine how many pools open.

The City of Buffalo and the Police Athletic League of Buffalo (PAL) worked together this winter to recruit and train to address the lifeguard shortage.

WKBW Cazenovia Pool where instructors help teach swim skills.

The PAL tells 7 News that 87 people were fully trained and certified as lifeguards but there is no data on how many applied and were accepted for the summer positions.