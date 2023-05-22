City of Buffalo extends deadline to apply for the 2023 Buffalo Police Entry Exam

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo announced on Monday that the deadline to apply for the 2023 Buffalo Police Entry Exam has been extended.

The city began accepting applications in March and they will now be accepted through May 31. The exam is scheduled for June 17.

The city said applicants must meet the following requirements:



Must be at least 19 years old on the date of the exam. Candidates who reach their 35th birthday on or before exam date are not eligible

Any New York State resident can apply to take the exam, however, all candidates who pass the exam must be a City of Buffalo resident 90 days prior to being canvassed for appointment

High School Diploma, GED or Equivalency Diploma

Current & valid NYS Driver’s License at time of appointment

You can find detailed information and apply on the city's website here. You can also visit Room 1001 City Hall or call 716-851-9614.