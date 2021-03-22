Menu

City of Buffalo ends winter parking regulations on bus routes

Warmer temperatures suspend winter parking rules
Posted at 4:16 PM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 16:16:53-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo announced Monday that winter parking regulations on bus routes will end immediately due to the favorable weather.

Buffalo residents will now be able to park overnight on designated bus routes.

“Buffalo is enjoying a great stretch of Spring weather right now, so I’m lifting the winter bus route parking
restrictions effective immediately,” says Mayor Brown.

City officials say parking regulations on the bus routes are typically in effect until the first of April.

