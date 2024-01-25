City of Buffalo Department of Public Works monitoring Cazenovia Creek

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo Department of Public Works, DPW, is monitoring the Cazenovia Creek.

According to the department, the ice buildup on the creek began flowing downstream from East Aurora and Elma.

West Seneca resident, Aaron Strozewski, says the rapid and drastic temperature changes are causing the snow buildup to melt quicker and cause the creek to overflow.

"With it getting warmer around here, that could create more problems like flooding in the area."

He says the town of West Seneca is used to issues like this, but because of the higher amounts of snow buildup, it's not as common.

"It's such an extreme change in between freezing temperatures and the winds we had with the storm to now where it's gonna get warmer where it normally really shouldn't."

Residents in flood-prone areas are urged to take precautions like removing valuables from low-lying areas of land.

The City of Buffalo DPW, police and fire departments are aware of the situation and will continue to monitor the creek's conditions.