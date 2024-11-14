City of Buffalo delays winter parking rules until December 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo announced it will delay its winter parking rules until December 1 due to unseasonably warm weather conditions.

The city said this includes alternate parking routes and bus routes, until December 1, 2024.



Overnight Parking Permitted: Parking on bus routes is allowed between the hours of 1:30 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. until further notice.

Winter Parking Regulations: Enforcement of alternate parking routes and other winter-specific rules will not begin until December 1, at the earliest.

All Other Parking Regulations: Enforcement of all other parking rules remains in effect as usual.

The city said it will continue to monitor weather patterns and review parking needs weekly to determine any further adjustments.

“We’re taking a proactive approach to accommodate residents as we transition into the winter season. Safety and convenience remain top priorities, and we’ll reassess conditions with our Parking Department as we approach December.” - Acting Mayor of Buffalo Chris Scanlon

You can find more information here.