City of Buffalo budget deficit now totals $54.2 million

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Department of Audit and Control announced Tuesday that the City of Buffalo's budget deficit now totals $54.2 million.

A city spokesperson says this is due to increased costs of public safety, health insurance costs and unbudgeted legal settlements. In addition, budgeted revenues did not meet expectations, including occupancy tax, charges for services, licenses & permits and fines.

We reached out to Acting Mayor Scanlon for a response and are still waiting to hear back. Senator Ryan released this statement to 7 News:

"For well over a decade, the City of Buffalo has relied on one-shot gimmicks to hide structural deficits. With ARPA dollars and reserves now completely exhausted, that approach has run out of roadway. My administration will take serious, disciplined steps to balance the budget, adopt a responsible four-year plan, and rebuild the City of Buffalo's exhausted fund balance and rainy day fund."

